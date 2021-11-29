x
NFL suspends Cowboys defensive tackle Trysten Hill for punching Raiders guard after Thanksgiving game

Not a great week for the Dallas Cowboys organization.
Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Trysten Hill during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

DALLAS — First the Thanksgiving loss marred by penalties, then head coach Mike McCarthy's COVID diagnosis, and now this: The National Football League has suspended Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Trysten Hill for two games without pay for violations of "violations of unnecessary roughness and unsportsmanlike conduct rules" during the Cowboys' Thanksgiving matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders, according to a news release from the NFL.

Hasn't been a great week for the Dallas Cowboys football team.

Specifically, Hill violated Rule 12, Section 2, Article 14(c), which forbids "striking, swinging at, or clubbing the head, neck, or face of an opponent with the wrist(s), arm(s), elbow(s), or hand(s)" and Rule 12, Section 3, Article 1, which forbids anything "contrary to the generally understood principles of sportsmanship."

The NFL says Hill threw a punch at Raiders guard John Simpson hard enough to knock his helmet off during the handshakes after the game.

Hill's suspension will start Thursday night against the Saints, and he will be able to play again on Dec. 13, after the Dec. 12 game against the Washington Football Team.

However, Hill can appeal the suspension, as per the league's collective bargaining agreement.

