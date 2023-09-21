'I will be back and better' | Trevon Diggs, NFL players react to torn ACL that has sidelined Dallas Cowboys DB for the season

TEXAS, USA — The Dallas Cowboys' stellar defense took a huge hit Thursday after the team announced star cornerback Trevon Diggs suffered a torn ACL during practice and will miss the remainder of the season.
As soon as the news broke, several current and former NFL players took to social media to offer the 25-year-old DB words of support:.
Diggs thanked everyone for their prayers and well wishes, and vowed to be back and be better.
The Cowboys will take on the Arizona Cardinals Sunday at 3:25 p.m., in Glendale with the hopes of going 3-0 on season.