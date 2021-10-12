Parsons making push for NFL's defensive player of the year as Cowboys defense dominates Washington

Parsons did his best to wreck the game early on, leading the charge with a pair of sacks in the first half.

GREATER LANDOVER, Md. — Rookie linebacker Micah Parsons and Dallas Cowboys defenders must have been paying attention when their head coach Mike McCarthy guaranteed a victory over the Washington football team, because they came out in dominating fashion at FedEx Field.

Parsons did his best to wreck the game early on, leading the charge with a pair of sacks in the first half, the first of which led to a game-changing defensive touchdown.

"The lion is always hungry."

-Micah Parsons



Thay may be true, but it looks as though the lion may get full today.

He has two sacks so far in the first half. pic.twitter.com/wpRGLpWugF — Joe Trahan (@JoeTrahan) December 12, 2021

Washington faced a fourth down near midfield when Parsons strip-sacked Taylor Heinicke. Cowboys defensive tackle Dorrance Armstrong picked it up at the Washington 37 and returned it for a touchdown. The Cowboys opened up an 18-0 first-quarter lead on the play.

Parsons picked up his second sack in the second quarter bringing his season total to 12. That pulled him within two-and-a-half sacks of the NFL rookie record of 14.5.

He has the defensive rookie of the year award all but locked up. Now Parsons is seemingly doing all he can to make a case for defensive player of the year, as well.