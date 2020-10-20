Game recap: Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals beat Dallas Cowboys 38-10

Amari Cooper scored the only touchdown for the Cowboys in the fourth quarter.

DALLAS — The Dallas Cowboys started a new era Monday night at AT&T Stadium against the Arizona Cardinals as Andy Dalton took over at quarterback for an injured Dak Prescott.

Meanwhile, this was Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray's first time playing in North Texas as a pro.

And for those wondering at home, Dancing with the Stars will re-air at 12:55 a.m.

First quarter

Cowboys start out on defense and the Cardinals go three-and-out.

Cowboys go three-and-out.

Cardinals punt after a few short drives.

Andy Dalton nearly throws an interception from the 10-yard line for the Cowboys, but it's dropped.

Dalton nearly gets sacked in the end zone, but gets rid of it and the pass is incomplete. Cowboys punt on the next play.

Cardinals go three-and-out.

Cowboys right guard Zack Martin is injured and walked off the field on his own power.

Looks like Martin took a knee to the head. He's in the blue medical tent on the sideline. — Joe Trahan (@JoeTrahan) October 20, 2020

Dalton shovel-passes to Ezekiel Elliott to avoid a sack. Elliott fumbles. The ball is recovered by the Cardinals at their 45-yard line.

Second quarter

Kyler Murray runs the ball on 4th-and-1 to put them in the red zone.

Murray shuffle passes it to Christian Kirk, who runs it in for a touchdown. PAT is good. 7-0 Arizona.

Elliott fumbles on Dallas' first play of the second half. Arizona recovers.

Word on Martin's injury is that he's in concussion protocol and his return is questionable.

Murray runs it in from the 17-yard line and is down right before the goal line, which gets advanced closer because of an unsportsmanlike conduct taunting penalty from Dallas.

Kenyan Drake runs it in for a touchdown. PAT is good. The Cardinals have converted a second Zeke fumble into a scoring play. 14-0 Arizona.

Cowboys go three-and-out after Dalton throws it away on 3rd and 17.

Murray throws an 80-yard touchdown pass to Kirk on the opening play of Arizona's drive. PAT is good. 21-0 Arizona.

Greg Zuerlein hits a field goal for Dallas. At the half, it's 21-3 Arizona.

Third quarter

Dalton throws an interception.

Martin is out for the game.

Murray keeps the ball in the red zone to score his second rushing touchdown of the night. PAT is good. 28-3 Arizona.

Dallas punts on their drive. Zuerlein misses a 58-yard field goal attempt.

The Cardinals go three-and-out on their next drive.

Dallas ends the third quarter on a Dalton incompletion to lead to a third down.

At the end of the third quarter, it's 28-3 Arizona.

Fourth quarter

Dallas converts on 4th down with a Dalton pass to Noah Brown.

Dalton throws a pass that's picked off by Budda Baker.

Arizona hits a 26-yard field goal. 31-3 Arizona.

Dalton throws for three plays in a row at the goal line, all incomplete, before taking a timeout with 2:52 left in the game.

Dalton's next throw to Amari Cooper is good, and Cooper scores the first Cowboys touchdown of the game after an 18-play drive. PAT is good. Score is 31-10 Arizona.

On Arizona's next play, Drake runs the ball for 69 yards for another Arizona touchown. PAT is good. Score is 38-10 Arizona.