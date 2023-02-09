x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Cowboys

Kelly Clarkson hosted the NFL Honors in an extravagant Dallas Cowboys-themed dress -- and social media had its opinions

Clarkson cracked jokes about the Cowboys' 2022 season.
Credit: AP
Host, Kelly Clarkson performs during the NFL Honors award show ahead of the Super Bowl 57 football game,Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

PHOENIX — Texas native Kelly Clarkson is a self-proclaimed Dallas Cowboys fan, and she made it very apparent Thursday night as host of the annual NFL Honors show.

The Grammy-winning singer, who was born in Fort Worth, kicked off the awards show by walking out in an extravagant Cowboys-themed dress, lined with names of current players.

Donning the No. 88 jersey, which she said was for CeeDee Lamb, the front of Clarkson's dress had names such as Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott, Micah Parsons, and Zack Martin.

And while making sure it was clear she is a huge Cowboys fan, Clarkson also cracked a few jokes at Dallas' expense during her opening monologue.

She joked about the Cowboys' playoff woes, specifically about not making it past the divisional round since the Super Bowl teams of the 90s. She also ribbed the team about kicker Brett Maher's missed extra points in the playoffs.

And of course, social media had its fair share of opinions about Clarkson's attire as she continued to wear the dress throughout the show.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

KENS 5 News Now | Woman riding electric scooter hit by car; Search for migrant who escaped custody

Before You Leave, Check This Out