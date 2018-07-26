Cowboys owners Jerry Jones emphatically backed head coach Jason Garrett on Wednesday during the annual “State of the Cowboys” press conference.

Jones was asked if this was a playoffs-or-bust year for Garrett and his answer was a simple “no.”

Jones added that he believes Garrett is a better coach this year than any other year he’s been in Dallas and he loves the continuity his players have with the coach staff.

Despite Jones’s confidence in Garrett, the head coach heading into his eighth full season with the Cowboys is unequivocally on the hot seat. Garrett is 67-53 in his career and only has one playoff victory with two postseason appearances.

It’s interesting that Jones decided not to turn the page entering 2018 because there is so much change happening around camp, none more obvious than the departures of Jason Witten and Dez Bryant. Witten is one of the greatest Cowboys of all-time, logging 15 years with the franchise, and Bryant is one of the most prolific pass catchers Dallas ever saw during his eight years with the organization.

Jones even admitted one of his biggest concerns with the club this year is that the team is fairly young, so Garrett will have his work cut out for him.

The players take the field for the first time on Thursday morning, when we will get our first glimpse at the 2018 squad.

