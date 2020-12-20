Game Updates: Dallas Cowboys lead San Francisco 49ers 14-0 after 2 turnovers in first quarter

Head Coach Mike McCarthy had told reporters Friday he still planned on him playing Sunday.

The Dallas Cowboys are playing the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday at AT&T Stadium, in a game that was flexed out of primetime for Week 15 and is without Cowboys’ running back Ezekiel Elliott.

It is the first time in his career that Elliott has missed a game due to an injury. He is inactive due to problems with his calf. He had previously been listed as questionable ahead of Sunday’s matchup against the 49ers. But, Head Coach Mike McCarthy told reporters Friday he still planned on him playing Sunday.

That, it appears, has changed.

Mike McCarthy says it was apparent after Zeke Elliott’s pregame warmup that he couldn’t go today; doesn’t mean he’ll be shut down for the year.#DallasCowboys — Joe Trahan (@JoeTrahan) December 20, 2020

Nevertheless, the game remains important for the long-dwindling playoff hopes for Dallas. At 4-9, if some very unlikely, specific things happen in the final three weeks of the season, the Cowboys can take home their second consecutive NFC crown and the playoff game that comes with it.

Meanwhile, the 49ers have had a disappointing, injury-filled 2020 season following their Super Bowl LIV appearance 10 months ago. At 5-8, San Francisco has not yet been eliminated from playoff consideration but they’re in the same boat as Dallas where they will need to win out and get some help.

Check back for live updates of the game once it begins at noon.

First Quarter

After the Cowboys punted with about 12 minutes left in the first quarter, the 49ers fumbled the ball and Dallas was able to recover it in the first big play of the game. The fumble places the team deep in the 49ers' territory.

After several plays, running back Tony Pollard brought the ball in for a touchdown. The extra point was good, so Dallas scores 7 with about 9:30 left to go in the quarter.

Tony Pollard touches it on every play of the 5-play 22-yard TD drive.#DallasCowboys lead 7-0 with 9:34 left in 1st Qtr. — Joe Trahan (@JoeTrahan) December 20, 2020

Then, as the 49ers began their own play, Cowboys defensive end DeMarucs Lawrence strip sacked quarterback Nick Mullens, again setting the team's offense up in a great position to score.

After just a few plays, the Cowboys scored another touchdown as wide receiver Michael Gallup caught a pass in the end zone. Dallas now leads 14-0 with 6:39 left in the quarter.

The 49ers responded with a drive down the field to get a touchdown from tight end Jordan Reed and bring the score to 14-7 with 12 seconds to go in the quarter.