Just when you thought Dez Bryant was done causing drama for the Dallas Cowboys, he had to go on and tweet about comments made by team vice president Stephen Jones on a national radio show.

“[Prescott has to] trust the system, which at times last year, there was pressure… with Dez in his ear and to some degree Jason [Witten] in his ear. Those great players want the ball," Jones said.

Bryant responded on Twitter and said he was painted as a scapegoat for last year’s struggles and thought the play-calling was stagnant for 17 weeks.

Here we go with that scapegoat shit.. i charged everything to the game and went the other way.. y’all know what the real problem is .. don’t put it on me with that bullshit.. garbage ass play calling.. Everybody lined up in the same spot for 17 weeks.. 🛑 😂 https://t.co/YhG4cAPx6O — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) July 27, 2018

Stephen Jones clarified his comments at training camp on Friday evening, saying he meant no harm by his comments and that all receivers should be that competitive and want the ball.

But it left a sour taste in Bryant’s mouth.

Bryant also said that former teammate Sean Lee was a “snake” and that Lee helped lead the charge to get him off the squad. Lee denied those claims.

KENS 5 Reporter Evan Closky bounced around Oxnard trying to get a pulse of the situation from fans.

