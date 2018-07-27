In 2017, more than 55,000 Cowboys fans invaded Oxnard, California for training camp.

With only a few exceptions over the years, the city of Oxnard and the Cowboys have become synonymous with each other to the point where no one really knows of anything else that happens in Oxnard the rest of the year.

It’s always a premiere vacation destination for families and fans as everyone comes from all walks of life. San Antonio is just one of the countless cities represented at camp and it creates a huge buzz leading up to the beginning of the NFL season.

KENS 5 sports reporter Evan Closky provides a glimpse at what you can expect with the group beyond the fences of the football field.

