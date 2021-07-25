Sunday at Cowboys Camp: Mike McCarthy, Jerry Jones to address team's progress

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy addresses the team's first few days at camp to kick off a day when owner Jerry Jones also is expected to speak with KENS 5.

OXNARD, Calif. — Cowboys training camp kept rolling ahead Sunday in Oxnard, California, as players were expected to take the field again amid growing optimism from coaches and ownership about the upcoming season.

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy was scheduled to speak at 12 p.m. Sunday, and team owner Jerry Jones was expected to talk with local media outlets, including KENS 5, later in the afternoon.

Dallas is back in Oxnard for the first time since 2019. Last year, due to COVID-19, the Cowboys held camp at The Star in Frisco. Being back in Southern California established a "back to football" theme for the team.

Take a look at some of the players on the field during the first day of action at the Oxnard camp: