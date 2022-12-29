Cowboys turn ball over three times in first half, still hold 10-6 lead over Titans

Prescott had two interceptions, including one that allowed Tennessee to kick a field goal to end the first half.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Dallas Cowboys and Tennessee Titans kicked off Week 17 in the NFL on Thursday Night Football.

On a misty, turnover-y evening in Music City, the Dallas Cowboys lead the Tennessee Titans, 10-6, at halftime.

Running back Ezekiel Elliott gave the Cowboys the lead in the first quarter with a one-yard touchdown run. Zeke extends his streak to nine straight games with at least one rushing touchdown. He has 12 rushing scores for the year, including 11 over these last nine games.

It was the only touchdown in a sloppy first-half, which included a TRIO of Dak Prescott turnovers. The Cowboys quarterback lost a fumble near midfield and later threw two interceptions in Titans territory.

The first pick wasn't his fault, as rookie tight end Peyton Hendershot bobbled an easy catch right into the hands of Titans safety Kevin Byard.

The second pick absolutely was his fault, as Dak forced a throw to tight end Dalton Schultz that was also picked off by Byard.

Prescott has now thrown 14 interceptions, which sets a new career high and ties the NFL lead this season. The total could be even higher if Dak hadn't missed five games due to injury earlier this year.

Thirteen of his 14 picks have come in just the last nine games, including at least one INT in six straight games

Leading into the primetime game, injuries dominated the headlines.

Cowboys superstar defensive end Micah Parsons -- who was listed as questionable to play during the week due to a hand injury, suited up but with a club wrapped on his left hand.

Micah Parsons — who was questionable for tonight’s game with a hand injury — is ACTIVE but has his left hand wrapped up.



The club did not prevent Parsons from making an impact. He recovered a fumble in the 2nd Quarter, courtesy of a Dante Fowler strip-sack.

However, Cowboys running back and first-time Pro Bowler Tony Pollard was inactive this week with a thigh injury. Dallas likely using an abundance of caution so TP can be stronger for playoff run. Also, Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch (neck) is out again for a second straight week.

Meanwhile, the Titans injury report included star running back Derrick Henry (hip), All-Pro defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons, starting linebacker Denico Autry and starting cornerback Kristian Fulton. In addition, Titans starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill was placed on Injured Reserve this week with an ankle injury. His season is likely over.

Backup quarterback Malik Willis, who had been starting in place of Tannehill, was benched Thursday night in favor of third-stringer Josh Dobbs. Signed to the practice squad last week, Dobbs made his first NFL start on Thursday -- down the road from Knoxville, Tennessee, where he was a college star for the Tennessee Volunteers.

Judging by the injury report and the personnel decisions, the Titans appear to have their attention set to Week 18 when they face the Jacksonville Jaguars for the AFC South crown. Tennessee had zero reason to risk injury to any of their key players with next week's massive winner-take-division showdown on deck.

With flight issues around the country this week, much of Cowboys Nation resorted to driving to Nashville for the game. A handful of young Cowboys fans received autographs from Ezekiel Elliott before the game.