Prescott throws two first-half picks, Pollard hurt just before halftime as Cowboys trail 49ers 9-6

Dallas's defense played a strong first half, but a couple of poorly timed mishaps leave Cowboys trailing.

SANTA CLARA, Calif — Two Dak Prescott interceptions in the first half mar an otherwise solid first half from the Dallas Cowboys, as they trail the San Francisco 49ers at the break, 9-6.

Right before halftime, Prescott threw into double coverage looking for CeeDee Lamb, but had the ball tipped by one defender right into the arms of Fred Warner, giving away a sure chance at points before halftime, and giving the 49ers a chance to go get three of their own.

Prescott made the game's first mistake, throwing an interception deep in his own territory. He looked left for Michael Gallup, and the two appeared to not be on the same page. Gallup stopped, while the throw was short, and the 49ers' Deommodore Lenoir picked off the pass and returned it to the Cowboys 21.

The Cowboys responded incredibly well to the Prescott interception. First the defense locked down, and held San Francisco to just 13 yards on seven plays, forcing the 49ers to settle for a field goal despite beginning the possession deep in Dallas territory.

Then, Dallas drove down the field with methodical precision, chewing up 74 yards in 14 plays over a 7:47 drive, culminating in Prescott's touchdown pass to Schultz. Prescott completed all seven of his passes on the drive, for 41 yards and the touchdown. He also had an 11-yard run to set Dallas up with 1st & Goal at the 4. Then the play-action left Schultz open to back his way into the endzone for the game's first touchdown, and a 6-3 Dallas lead.

Much-maligned kicker Brett Maher then stepped up for his first extra point attempt since the four-miss disaster in Tampa Bay. On a kick that may have been trending left of the left upright off his foot, the 49ers blocked the kick anyway, never giving it a chance to straighten out. Samson Ebukam got his left hand on it, to swat it down and keep the score 6-3.

San Francisco's first sustained drive of the game came midway through the second quarter, as the 49ers drove 41 yards in 10 plays. Ultimately, they stalled at the Dallas 29, though, and had to settle for a 47-yard from Robbie Gould, tying the game at 6.

Dallas responded well, getting a big kickoff return from Kavontae Turpin, and then driving 47 yards in 7 plays, to get into the San Francisco redzone. But on two successive plays, they took gut punches. First, running back Tony Pollard went down with an ugly looking ankle injury. After Pollard had played a solid first half, making plays on the ground and in the passing game, he got rolled up on, and had to be carted to the locker room. His day is likely done. And on the next play, Prescott threw the interception to Warner.

The 49ers capitalized, driving 40 yards in eight plays over the final 1:15 of the half, setting up Gould for his third field goal of the day. His 50-yarder gave San Francisco the 9-6 edge at halftime.