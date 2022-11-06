Could Odell Beckham Jr. join the Cowboys? WFAA confirms talks are underway

How are fans taking the news? Some people are hopeful about it, while others have doubts.

DALLAS — The rumor is true! A source from the Dallas Cowboys confirmed with WFAA that Odell Beckham Jr. has been the topic of conversation for the team.

Word has been getting around on social media that the free agent wide receiver could be joining the Cowboys. WFAA's Mike Leslie got confirmation from a source close to the team that they're interested in Beckham Jr., but no plans are official.

"At this point, it's just talk. But the talk is indeed happening," Leslie said on social media.

Cowboys front office source confirms they are having discussions with free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham, Jr.



At this point, it is just talk. But the talk is indeed happening. — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) November 6, 2022

The WFAA team has been watching everyone's replies to the idea of Beckham Jr. joining the Dallas Cowboys. Here's a summary of what most of you are saying:

#1: This is just something to keep the Cowboys relevant during bye week.

A lot of people that saw Mike Leslie's posts about Odell Beckham Jr. have serious doubts about the team actually considering him.

One Twitter user said he won't believe it until Beckham Jr. officially joins the team.

not falling into this until it’s official. they good for a “we were down to the wire” for why something didn’t happen https://t.co/BcLCeMBtNz — Rossi (@jstrossi) November 6, 2022

Another person calls Cowboys owner Jerry Jones "the ultimate carnival barker," saying it's a rumor that's meant to keep talking about the team during bye week.

Your falling for the ultimate carnival barker, Jerry Jones. This is by-week fuel to stay in the head lines. — reid gunter (@gungun210) November 6, 2022

Under Leslie's Facebook post, another person denies it, saying Beckham Jr. was seen in the New York Giants office on Saturday.

#2: SIGN HIM, JERRY!

There's already a split between the believers and the deniers, but the group of believers is even more divided. One side of the group is practically breathing down Jerry Jones' neck to sign Beckham Jr. immediately.

One Twitter user made his message plain and simple:

Make it official and sign that man https://t.co/68zOuZZPqq — Dallas Cowboys 4 Life (@cyborg_saiz92) November 6, 2022

Others say adding him would be beneficial for the Cowboys. A person on Facebook bluntly responds, "Why not? We need a body!"

I’ll take it. Let my boy be good around December and he’ll be essential to the team. https://t.co/ynoJv9954s — Alexander. (@alexintexass) November 6, 2022

Other fans (for Cowboys and/or OBJ) are now begging the man over the team -- and even "the man upstairs" -- to make things official.

PLEASE GOD https://t.co/W4RFJGZBE5 — COWBOYS SUPER BOWL BOUND (@_hjcarrillo7) November 6, 2022

#3: DON'T DO IT!

Some fans aren't a fan of OBJ saddling up with the Cowboys, and they're listing a few reasons why.

One Facebook user doesn't think it'll make a difference for the team, saying, "They'll still lose when the competition gets tough."

Others say the team would've been better if they didn't trade Amari Cooper

And we coulda should have kept Coop! https://t.co/EfkJW61qyD — 55glamgal (@55glamgal) November 6, 2022

Some are a little more straightforward with their reactions, whether it's through their words or memes: