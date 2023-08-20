Preseason observations: Cowboys have work to do following loss at Seattle

Injuries and shoddy play marred the second preseason game for the Dallas Cowboys, but there were also a few positives to take away from Seattle.

DALLAS — The Dallas Cowboys are now 0-2 in the preseason after a 22-14 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday night. Losing is never fun, but winning preseason games is never the goal. Instead, it’s the injuries sustained that could be the bigger issue on a night where the Cowboys didn’t look very good overall.

Despite a few bright spots, the night will be remembered for the possible long-term ailments that Dallas suffered and the ever-present lack of discipline shown by Mike McCarthy’s group. It was a sluggish performance from the Cowboys, who looked like they were ready to get back to Frisco after a month of training on the West Coast.

Here are the three takeaways from a tough night in the Pacific Northwest:

Injury concerns

On the second defensive series, linebacker DeMarvion Overshown made a tackle near the sideline and struggled to get up, holding his knee. Not long after, the rookie took the dreaded cart ride to the locker room for further examination, where it’s feared that Overshown likely suffered a torn ACL.

Cowboys fear that rookie LB DeMarvion Overshown may have torn his left ACL in tonight's game vs. Seahawks, two people familiar with situation said. An MRI, however, is needed to grasp injury's nature. Team hopes for good news, but there's concern on talented third-round pick. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 20, 2023

There’s been no official word on injury and more tests are upcoming, it doesn’t look good. Overshown had been coming on in the last few weeks and was going to be counted on to be one of defensive coordinator Dan Quinn’s chess pieces. The Cowboys are a tad thin at LB, so losing Overshown for the season – or extended time – is a blow to their depth.

Overshown was selected in the third round, so possibly losing one of their premium draft picks before the regular season begins is a tough break.

Another concern is for tackle Matt Waletzko, who left the game with a shoulder injury. The second-year tackle played the first few series before exiting and now the wait begins to find out how serious the damage is for Waletzko.

The ailment is described as subluxation of the shoulder, the same type of injury that knocked Waletzko for the majority of his rookie season. However, this injury occurred in the right shoulder, the opposite of where he was hurt last year. If Waletzko misses time, the Cowboys will be without their expected swing tackle. That’s potentially a big problem since the team is short on quality offensive linemen.

Rookie tight end John Stephens also left the game with a knee injury and didn’t return. The undrafted free agent had been one of the pleasant surprises in training camp and scored in last week’s preseason opener, strengthening his case to win a roster spot. There’s no word on how severe Stephens’ injury is, or if he’ll miss time.

It was a rough night for the Cowboys on the injury front, two of which occurred to players who were expected to be significant contributors at positions where the team lacks depth.

Undisciplined play

It wasn’t just a lackluster defeat that ruffled some feathers, but it was the way the team played that was frustrating. Two big penalties led the way for two Seattle touchdowns, and a blocked punt resulted in a safety to spot the Seahawks 16 of their 22 points. The safety can be explained by poor performances, but the two infractions were inexcusable.

Safety Juanyeh Thomas made one of the worst decisions of the game when he taunted a Seahawks receiver after the defense had forced a punt. The Seahawks got a fresh set of downs, and it took just three plays to cash in with a touchdown.

Sam Williams was guilty of the other penalty, a roughing the passer call, which set Seattle up for another score. This has been a pattern with Williams since he entered the league last year and one that Dallas is hoping to get under control.

Seattle with another TD drive aided by a Dallas penalty. Sam Williams flagged for roughing the passer. He had three unnecessary roughness penalties a year ago as a rookie. Seahawks lead, 17-7, with 2:35 left in the half. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) August 20, 2023

There was also a boneheaded decision by quarterback Will Grier to take a sack on a last-ditch fourth down try instead of throwing the ball down the field, but the damage had been done throughout the game.

Wins and losses are irrelevant in the preseason, but sloppy football and undisciplined play was a theme for the Cowboys.

Bright spots

It wasn’t all bad from the Cowboys, who had a few positives even in defeat. Two running backs had solid performances and second-year wide receiver Jalen Tolbert continues to impress. Rico Dowdle kept a stronghold on the backup RB job by rushing for 38 yards on eight carries while catching a six-yard touchdown pass to cap a 17-play, 80-yard scoring drive. It was easily the best drive of the night for the offense.

Rookie sensation Deuce Vaughn excited Cowboys fans once again, scoring his second touchdown in as many weeks. Vaughn found space in a well-blocked run but juked a defender and spun out of a tackle on his way to the endzone. The 14-yard TD was another sign that Vaughn can play at this level and is rising on the RB depth chart.

Tolbert had another good night as well, leading the team in receptions, with four, and yards at 66. Included in Tolbert’s performance was his adjustment to a ball thrown behind him for a 35-yard catch. Tolbert beat the Seattle cornerback initially and came back to the ball to show that he’s continuing to grow as a wideout after a disappointing rookie season.