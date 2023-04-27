Cowboys draft class: Here's who Dallas picked in the 2023 NFL Draft

The Cowboys are looking to address several needs in this year's draft.

FRISCO, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys' 2023 draft class is taking form.

For three nights, hundreds of college players dreams of making it to the NFL will come true. Only a select few, however, became Dallas Cowboys.

Here is a look at who the Cowboys have picked:

No. 26 (1): DT Mazi Smith (Michigan)

Smith is a Grand Rapids, Michigan, native who was first team All-Big Ten in 2022 with 48 tackles and 2.5 for a loss in his 14 starts for the Wolverines.

NFL.com measures Smith at 6'3" and 323 pounds. He'll be looking to help bolster the Cowboys defense that had issues stopping the running game in 2022.

No. 58 (2): TBD

No. 90 (3): TBD

No. 129 (4): TBD

No. 169 (5)*: TBD

No. 212 (6)*: TBD

No. 244 (7): TBD

*These picks are designated as compensatory selections.

In the offseason, Dallas traded one of its 2023 fifth round picks to Houston for Brandin Cooks (No. 161 overall), another 2023 fifth round pick for Stephon Gilmore (No. 176 overall) and its sixth round pick to Las Vegas for Johnathan Hankins (No. 204 overall).

