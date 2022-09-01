Cowboys reveal new menu additions at AT&T Stadium for 2022 season

The menu includes Lobster Mac-N-Cheese and a Fried Mozzarella Burger, along with plant-based options.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Warning: This story may cause you to drool on your phone.

The Dallas Cowboys on Thursday revealed the newest additions to the food menu at AT&T Stadium for the 2022 season.

The team said the menu items will make their debut at the Sept. 11 season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Along with creations that include beef and chicken, the team also unveiled new plant-based meals for fans seeking vegetarian options.

"Next-level flavor for fans is what this season is all about for Dallas Cowboys game day, continuing our tradition of delivering an extraordinary culinary experience for local fans and those visiting at AT&T Stadium," said George Wasai, director of food and beverage for Legends at AT&T Stadium.

Below are the new items, with descriptions courtesy of the Dallas Cowboys.

New menu items

Steak Sandwich

Slow-roasted beef dipped in signature Au Jus and piled on a toasted bun with arugula, provolone cheese, creamy horseradish sauce and caramelized onions.

Available at: Main Clubs and all Hall of Fame stands

Lobster Mac-N-Cheese

Our Famous Cowboys Mac-N-Cheese elevated with chunks of garlic-butter-poached lobster finished with fresh parsley.

Available at: Main Clubs

Torta

Soft Bolillo Bun layered with fresh refried beans, guests’ choice of house-made salsa chicken, barbacoa or pastor pork, then topped with queso fresco, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and guacamole.

Available at: Vaqueros Stands at 204, 229, 416 and 446

Fried Mozzarella Burger

Fresh brioche bun piled high with fried mozzarella sticks, delicious house-made marinara sauce, angus burger patty and pepper jack cheese. Cheesy heaven on earth!

Available at: North and South Silver Clubs

Mango Habanero Chicken Sandwich

Juicy fried chicken tossed in signature mango-habanero sauce topped with fresh, house-made pineapple slaw.

Available at: Crisp stands 218, 243, 409, 439

Muffuletta

A true New Orleans staple! Fresh focaccia bread topped with house-made olive salad and layers of capicola, mortadella, ham, salami, provolone and mozzarella cheeses.

Available at: Main Clubs

New plant-based choices

"Our Plant Based Touchdown program with vegetarian options for fans has been so successful, and we are honored to help have an impact on game day both in Stadium and at home with adding more produce and big flavor vegetables and vegetarian options to their familiar and favorite game day menu options," Wasai said.

Awesome Plant-Based Burger

A hearty Plant Based Burger served on a fresh brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, grilled onion and chipotle aioli.

Available at: The Plant-Based/Vegetarian Carts located at sections U411 and U441.

Buffalo Chick'n Nachos

Blue corn tortilla chips topped with all-natural jalapeño jack queso and Sweet Earth’s plant-based chicken tossed in buffalo sauce finished off with pickled jalapeños.

Available at: The Plant-Based/Vegetarian Carts located at sections U411 and U441.

Touchdown Tots

Crispy tater tots drizzled with all-natural jalapeño jack cheese, guacamole, sour cream then topped with Sweet Earth’s plant-based chicken tossed in Cholula Sauce finished off with fresh pico de gallo and fresh lime.