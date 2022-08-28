Cowboys LB Micah Parsons ranked No. 16 in NFL Top 100

This is Parsons' debut on the list, which is voted on by NFL players themselves

DALLAS — The NFL players have spoken.

Dallas Cowboys' star linebacker Micah Parsons has been ranked as the No. 16 player in the NFL Top 100 for 2022.

This, of course, is Parsons' debut on the list, which is voted on by NFL players themselves, after the 23-year-old's impressive rookie year.

The unanimous NFL defensive rookie of the year winner took the league by storm in 2021 as he helped lead Dallas to become one of the top defenses by the end of the season.

He proved to the league he was more than just a linebacker after being drafted 12th overall out of Penn State in the 2021 draft. He ended up showing his defensive prowess while lining up as a defensive end and rushing quarterbacks, as well.

Parsons led the Dallas defense in 2021 with 13 sacks and finished with 84 total tackles and three forced fumbles. He also had 20 tackles for loss, which was second in the league.

Looking ahead to the 2022 regular season, the Cowboys kept Parsons out of the three preseason games in order to stay healthy and fresh.

The 23-year-old will also be in the national spotlight more during the regular season.

It was announced last week that Parsons would be joining FS1's Undisputed with Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe for a weekly appearance. He's expected to join the show on Tuesdays.

The NFL Top 100 for 2022 also included six other Cowboys players

CeeDee Lamb - No. 95

Tyron Smith - No. 92

Zack Martin - No 68

Dak Prescott - No. 44

Trevon Diggs - No. 23