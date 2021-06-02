Cowboys legend Drew Pearson awaits likely call from Hall of Fame Saturday

The long, arduous wait for enshrinement in Canton should end Saturday.

Dallas Cowboys legend Drew Pearson flew to Tampa Bay Friday with his grandson, awaiting a knock on the door that will change his life.

It was just over a year ago that Pearson was very publicly disappointed by the Pro Football Hall of Fame when he wasn't included in the special 20-member class that was to commemorate 100 years of the NFL. Pearson had family members, friends, and media at his home, ready to pop the champagne and celebrate his induction into the Hall of Fame. But the call never came.

Saturday should -- should -- change that. Pearson was named as the only player finalist for the senior committee in 2021. As such, his induction is expected to be a lock. It's not a 100% guarantee... but it's darn close.

Even still, the Cowboys legend is playing it safe, after the disappointment of last year, choosing not to say much in the days leading up to his trip to Tampa. He'll wait in his hotel room along with all the other finalists, hoping to hear a knock on his door from Hall of Fame President David Baker. Once he hears that knock, he'll know he's in.

Pearson is the only member of the 1970s All-Decade team who isn't in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Pearson was a first-team All-Decade wide receiver. Even all the second-teamers are in the Hall. Pearson is the final hold out.