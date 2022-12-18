Agony: Cowboys fall to Jaguars in overtime 40-34

The Jaguars rallied in the third and fourth quarters to send the game to overtime, where they picked off Prescott for the winning score.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Dallas Cowboys didn't mess around in the first half. But they sure did in the second.

The Cowboys were up 27-10 at one point in the third quarter, but the Jacksonville Jaguars quickly turned things around to take a 31-27 lead early in the fourth.

However, Dallas cooled their jets and marched 75 yards down the field to an eventual 13-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Dak Prescott to wide receiver Noah Brown for a 34-31 lead.

But Jacksonville was able to come back with a last-second field goal to tie the game and send it to overtime, where the Jaguars picked off Prescott for the winning score.

Prescott ended the game with 256 passing yards and three touchdowns, along with two interceptions. Two of his TD passes were to Brown.

Dallas kept their running attack fairly balanced, with Ezekiel Elliott rushing for 58 yards and a touchdown and Pollard for 48 yards.

It was a big day for No. 1 receiver CeeDee Lamb, as he hauled in seven catches for 126 yards.

The Jaguars were able to come back in the game thanks to four passing touchdowns from quarterback Trevor Lawrence -- three of which went to receiver Zay Jones. Jones also grabbed five catches for 90 yards.

This story will be updated.

Halftime recap below:

The Dallas Cowboys are not messing around today in Jacksonville.

After last week's near-loss to the woeful Houston Texans, the Cowboys lead the Jaguars, 21-7, at halftime from TIAA Bank Field.

All week, the Cowboys were a topic of discussion on national and local sports talk shows because they didn't easily beat the 1-11-1 Texans. Despite a goal line stand and a miraculous 98-yard touchdown drive in the final minutes -- which one would think proves how resilient they are -- critics used it as a knock against the Cowboys for not being that good.

Well, the Cowboys have looked pretty dang legit on Sunday in DUUUUUUVAL.

After punting on their first possession, the Cowboys scored touchdowns on their next three drives. Running back Ezekiel Elliott (9 carries, 45 yards, TD) scored the game's first points with a 10-yard touchdown run. Zeke has 10 rushing touchdowns on the year, including nine in his last seven games.

Leading 7-0 in the second quarter, quarterback Dak Prescott (15/16, 137 yards, 2 TD) dropped a dime to rookie tight end Peyton Hendershot. Later in the quarter, Dak found receiver Noah Brown for a 1-yard score in the final two minutes of the first half.

It was a turnover-free half for Prescott and the Cowboys. Prescott threw just one incompletion.

Injury note: Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch injured his neck early in the first quarter and was escorted to the locker room. Vander Esch has a history of neck injuries, including a nerve issue in 2019 which caused him to miss more than half a season.

The Dallas defense held it down, though.

Micah Parsons recorded his team-high 13th sack of the season. The Cowboys failed to a record a sack last week against the Texans -- the first time they were held to zero sacks in a game this season.

It was a quiet half for Jacksonville's offense, though the Jags scored in the second quarter on a five-yard pass from quarterback Trevor Lawrence to receiver Zay Jones.

It was an inspiring half of football for the Cowboys offense, despite some offensive line changes.

Eight-time Pro Bowl left tackle Tyron Smith returned to the starting lineup this week, after suffering a torn hamstring in an August practice. However, Smith took over at right tackle (instead of left tackle) to replace Terence Steele who went down last week vs. Houston with a torn ACL and MCL. Rookie offensive tackle Tyler Smith continues to man the left side.