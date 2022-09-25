A Parsons 'Flu Game'? Star linebacker is active, while Gallup will have to wait another week

Micah Parsons was questionable due to an illness, while Michael Gallup is listed as inactive for Monday night.

The Dallas Cowboys' injury report over the weekend had linebacker Micah Parsons and receiver Michael Gallup listed as questionable for Monday night's game against the New York Giants.

Just hours before kickoff, Parsons was active, while Gallup was listed as inactive.

Parsons has been dealing with an illness and was kept out of practice through the week leading up to Monday. He was a limited participant on Saturday, which is the Cowboys' walkthrough day.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Parsons has been dealing with cold symptoms and tested negative for COVID-19. Jones said he expected Parsons would be available to play.

Parsons teased his availability on Twitter Saturday night when he posted a GIF of NBA legend Michael Jordan during Game 5 of the 1997 Finals, dubbed the "Flu Game." With flu-like symptoms, Jordan scored 38 points and led the Chicago Bulls to a win.

Through the week, Gallup was expected to make his season debut on Monday night after an ACL injury he suffered late last season.

Gallup was listed as a full participant in practice through the week but was officially listed as inactive before kickoff.

While the Cowboys receivers struggled against Tampa Bay in the season-opening loss, the group gained some steam in the win over the Bengals with backup quarterback Cooper Rush.

Receiver Noah Brown led the charge with five catches for 91 yards and a touchdown, while CeeDee Lamb hauled in seven catches for 75 yards.