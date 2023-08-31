'A true icon': Legendary Cowboys exec Gil Brandt dies at 91

Brandt, who was the Cowboys' vice president of player personnel from 1960-1988, passed away Thursday morning, according to the team.

DALLAS — Gil Brandt, the longtime Cowboys executive who helped engineer Dallas' championship run of the 1970s, has died at 91, the team confirmed in a statement Thursday.

Brandt, who was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame for his contributions to the game, was considered an innovative scout for his time as an early adopter of computers in how teams collected data and evaluated players. He was credited with drafting Hall of Fame quarterback Roger Staubach, who led the Cowboys to two Super Bowl wins in the 1970s.

Brandt also signed undrafted rookies who became Cowboys legends: Drew Pearson, Cliff Harris and Everson Walls.

The team did not disclose Brandt's cause of death.

Here's the full statement released by Cowboys owner Jerry Jones:

“We are so deeply saddened by the passing of Gil Brandt – a true icon and pioneer of our sport. Gil was at the very core of the early success of the Dallas Cowboys and continued to serve as a great ambassador for the organization for decades beyond that. His contributions cemented his spot in the Ring of Honor. He was my friend and a mentor not only to me, but to countless executives, coaches, players and broadcasters across the National Football League, which rightfully earned him a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame where his legacy will be celebrated forever.

He was an innovator and set the standard for excellence in player acquisition. From the creation of the NFL Combine to revolutionizing the NFL Draft, Gil finished his over six-decade NFL career with an eye towards the future of the league and teaching fans about the sport he loved as a radio broadcaster. Gil was as good a storyteller as it gets, with a memory as sharp as a tack. His dedication to, and passion for, this game left a lasting impact on generations of Hall of Fame players and coaches. There are very few people that have been able to have the kind of generational impact that he did. Gil was as dedicated to growing this league and sport as anyone ever was, and we are all grateful and better for it.

Our hearts go out to Gil’s wife, Sara, his son Hunter and all of Gil’s family and friends.”