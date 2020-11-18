8 people who tested positive for COVID-19 said they recently attended Dallas Cowboys games

The Cowboys lead the NFL in attendance. A Tarrant County spokesperson said the people told contact tracers they had been to AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Updated at 4:46 p.m. with additional details from county officials.

At least eight people who tested positive for COVID-19 in Tarrant County have told contact tracers they recently attended events at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, according to a county spokesman.

Health officials say the exposures include:

One on Oct. 4

Three on Oct. 11

Three on Oct. 19

One on Nov. 8

Those dates coincide with Dallas Cowboys games.

Tarrant County says the numbers don’t mean the people contracted the virus at the games, only that they told tracers they had attended before later testing positive.

Dallas County officials say they haven't had anyone who tested positive say they had recently been at a game.

Early Tuesday, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said on his weekly radio show on “105.3 The Fan” he planned to continue increasing attendance at games.

The Cowboys have led the NFL in 2020 with an average of 25,750 fans per game.

Jones said they’re being sensitive to the fact COVID cases continue to increase across the NFL.

"That’s not being insensitive to the fact that we’ve got COVID, an outbreak, some people say, 'well maybe it is,'” said Jones. "No, not when you’re doing it as safe as we are and not when you’re having the results we’re having. We’ve had literally, literally we’ve had no one report that they’ve had contact and gotten any contact with COVID from coming to our football games; no one."

Monday, the Baltimore Ravens, Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Football Team all said they would not be hosting fans at their next home games.

NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy said the league is not planning on requiring teams to reduce attendance or get rid of fans.