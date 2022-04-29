Hall of Fame running back Emmitt Smith to announce Cowboys 3rd round pick

The league's all-time leading rusher is slated to make the Dallas Cowboys third round selection.

ARLINGTON, Mass. — The NFL Draft kicked off on April 28 with the first round selections, and on Day 2, Dallas Cowboys legend Emmitt Smith will announce the third round selection.

Headed into Day 2 (rounds 2 and 3) of the NFL Draft, the Cowboys are slated to pick twice: the 56th pick in the second round and 88th pick in the third round. Smith will announce the player selected with the 88th pick.

"In the NFL’s continuing effort to connect the game’s greats with the next generation of stars, NFL Legends and active players will add to the excitement of the 2022 NFL Draft by announcing various selections in Las Vegas," the NFL said in a press release.

Each of the 32 teams in the NFL will have a representative announce a pick and the league's all-time leading rusher will represent Cowboy Nation.

Here is a look at who will be announcing picks for the other 31 teams and which round they are slated to make the announcement:

Round 2

Arizona Cardinals: Aeneas Williams

Atlanta Falcons: Warrick Dunn

Baltimore Ravens: Matt Stover

Buffalo Bills: Stevie Johnson

Carolina Panthers: Thomas Davis

Chicago Bears: Matt Forte

Cincinnati Bengals: Isaac Curtis

Detroit Lions: Barry Sanders

Green Bay Packers: Aaron Jones

Houston Texans: Jonathan Joseph

Indianapolis Colts: Anthony Castanzo

Jacksonville Jaguars: Tony Boselli

Kansas City Chiefs: Tony Gonzalez

Minnesota Vikings: Ed Marinaro

New England Patriots: Lawrence Guy

New Orleans Saints: Cameron Jordan

New York Jets: Darrelle Revis

Pittsburgh Steelers: Chase Claypool

San Francisco 49ers: Arik Armstead

Washington Commanders: Santana Moss

Round 3

Cleveland Browns: Andrew Hawkins

Dallas Cowboys: Emmitt Smith

Denver Broncos: Elvis Dumervil

Las Vegas Raiders: Marcus Allen

Los Angeles Chargers: Austin Ekeler

Los Angeles Rams: Steven Jackson

Miami Dolphins: Larry Csonka

New York Giants: Amani Toomer

Philadelphia Eagles: Jon Dorenbos

Seattle Seahawks: Shaquem Griffin

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Simeon Rice

Tennessee Titans: Billy "White Shoes" Johnson