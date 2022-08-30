San Antonio native Dennis Houston makes Cowboys 53-man roster

Undrafted free agent played his way onto the team with high expectations.

DALLAS — San Antonio native Dennis Houston's underdog story is officially a reality.

The former Warren High School star has made the Dallas Cowboys 53-man roster, going from undrafted free agent to NFL player.

Houston raised eyebrows across the Cowboys' organization following a gritty training camp and preseason performance.

Though he totaled only three catches for 53 yards across three preseason games, Houston regularly stood out in practice and developed a noticeable rapport with Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.

"When you break the huddle, he's lining up in the right spot, no matter what position he's in. He's where I expect him to be on each and every play," Prescott said about Houston to reporters this month.

"He's just a tough guy, very resilient. I might say, 'Hey, did the DB hold you right there?' And he's like, 'Ahh, I've got to make the play.' When you get that response from a young guy like that, not making excuses and trying to help the team in any way that he can, it makes you excited."

After finishing his high school career at Warren, Houston enrolled at Houston Baptist, but never played a game for the Huskies after he was accused of sexual assault in December 2017 (the charges were dropped the following March, according to online court records).

Houston then enrolled at Fullerton Junior College, before finishing his career at FCS Western Illinois.

Houston joins a final wide receiver group of CeeDee Lamb, Noah Brown, Jalen Tolbert, KaVontae Turpin, Simi Fehoko, Michael Gallup and James Washington. Washingotn and Gallup are currently injured.

