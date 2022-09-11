Cowboys QB Dak Prescott to be out several weeks with hand injury, Jerry Jones says

Prescott appeared to hurt his right hand after hitting it against a Bucs defender while throwing the ball.

ARLINGTON, Texas — When it rains, it pours.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott left Sunday night's season opener in the fourth quarter with a hand injury.

Prescott appeared to hurt his right hand after hitting it against a Bucs defender while throwing the ball.

When asked about the injury, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told reporters after the game that Prescott will require surgery and that he'll be out several weeks.

Jones said Prescott will need surgery on a joint above his right thumb.

Jerry Jones just told reporters after tonight’s game that Dak Prescott will require surgery. He will be out for several weeks, according to Jones. — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) September 12, 2022

During a postgame news conference, head coach Mike McCarthy would only describe Prescott's injury as "significant."

Prescott told reporters that after he hit his hand, he couldn't grip the football. He took himself out of the game to check with medical staff.

The Cowboys quarterback said he'll meet with doctors on Monday to determine when he'll have surgery and the timetable for recovery.

"Things happen that I can't control. And who am I to question it," Prescott said.

"It’s not the worst thing that’s happened to me. It’s just another bump in the road," he added.

With around five minutes left, backup quarterback Cooper Rush went in to finish off the disastrous game for Dallas.

The Cowboys lost 19-3.