Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott to be honored with Ed Block Courage Award

DALLAS — Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is about to add another award to his mantle: the Ed Block Courage Award.

Voted on by teammates, the Ed Block Courage Award honors NFL players who exemplify commitments to the principals of sportsmanship and courage. Each team nominates one player to represent as their recipient. Previous Dallas Cowboys winners of the Ed Block Courage Award include: Leighton Vander Esch, Travis Frederick, Zack Martin and Jaylon Smith.

Prescott’s teammates selected him for the award due to the strength and perseverance he demonstrated throughout his recovery from a compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle suffered against the New York Giants on Oct. 11, 2020, team officials said.

“Dak Prescott exemplifies all of the characteristics of the Ed Block Courage Award,” said Jim Maurer, Dallas Cowboys head athletic trainer. “His drive and determination were evident to all those around him as he overcame the ankle injury early in the 2020 season. He was a near unanimous decision by his teammates. Ed Block strived to help others and especially children in need. Dak also carries this same spirit off the field as he helps those less fortunate and in need.”

Prescott spent his entire offseason before the 2021 season rehabbing the gruesome ankle injury. He returned under center for America's Team and led the Cowboys to a 12-5 record and playoff berth in 2021.

“I am humbled that my teammates selected me for this award,” said Prescott. “I learned a lot about myself during the rehab process. As someone who normally is all go-go-go, I learned patience and learned how important it was to trust the process. I set small goals for myself, and those aspirations created inspiration and motivation. I am thankful to have gone through this injury, because I think that I am not only a better man but a better player as well.”

Prescott will be honored as this year's Dallas Cowboys recipient of the Ed Block Courage Award prior to kickoff of the preseason match up against the Seattle Seahawks on Friday, Aug. 26 at AT&T Stadium.

