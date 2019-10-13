EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The winless Jets were a touchdown underdog, but the Cowboys, shorthanded due to injury, allowed the Jets to notch their first win of the season 24-22.

Jets quarterback Sam Darnold returned to the field for the first time since week one after a bout with mono. He led the Jets on three touchdown drives in the first half, staking them to a 21-6 lead at the break and the Cowboys furious second-half rally comes up short. The Cowboys failed to convert a 2-point conversion that would have tied the game with just seconds remaining.

Darnold makes Cowboys defense sick

Jets starting quarterback Sam Darnold returned from a bout with mono to make the Cowboys defense sick, especially in the first half. Darnold led scoring drives of 83, 92, and 65 yards, all resulting in touchdowns. The Jet offense had scored just two touchdown in the first five games of the season. The Jets came in giving up a league-high 23 sacks but the Cowboys defense failed to put much pressure on Darnold, netting just one sack in the first half. Late in the second quarter, Darnold threw a bomb to Robby Anderson, covering 92 yards. It's the second-longest touchdown receptions the Cowboys have ever given up and the longest in

The Jets first touchdown drive covered 83 yards in 14 plays, fueled by a 20-yard pass interference play on Chidobe Awuzie, and a trio of third-down completions, including one on a horse-collar penalty called on defensive lineman Maliek Collins. The three first-half touchdowns were more than the two the Jets offense had managed in the first five games of the season.

Prescott gets blasted

The Cowboys offensive line minus it's starting tackles struggled to protect Dak Prescott against the aggressive Jets defense led by Defensive Coordinator Greg Williams. Prescott wasn't sacked in the first half but was pressured and hit several times. Near the end of the first quarter, he was hit by a pair of Jets and his head slammed to the turf. Prescott was evaluated for a possible concussion at the end of the drive. He didn't miss any time and returned to the field for the next possession.

Injury concerns plague the Cowboys

Cowboys receiver Amari Cooper left the game in the first quarter with a quad injury and didn't return, a big blow to a Cowboys offense that was already ailing. Cooper told media members during the week that a foot injury he had been dealing with was better. However, the nagging quad injury meant an early exit. Starting offensive tackles Tyron Smith (ankle) and La'el Collins (knee), as well as receiver Randall Cobb (hip/back) were all inactive for the game. Defensive end Dorrance Armstrong left the game in the first half with a shoulder injury, and a hamstring issue forced defensive back Anthony Brown out of the game in the first half, as well. Midway through the third quarter, defensive back Byron Jones was forced to leave the game, as well.

UP NEXT

The Cowboys next face a familiar one. They’ll face the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football.

The Eagles lost 38-20 to the Vikings, allowing Minnesota quarterback Kirk Cousins to throw four touchdown passes, including three to Stefon Diggs.

The Game will set the tone for the NFC East title chase and give the winner the inside track.

Kickoff is set for 7:20 pm on NBC.

