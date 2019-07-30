OXNARD, Calif. — The Dallas Cowboys continue Training Camp in Oxnard, California. The franchise is known as America's team, and we just might have found America's helmet with one superfan.

With the weekend over with, the crowds in Oxnard will almost certainly quiet down for the next handful of days, but someone you can always rely on to be behind the fence is superfan Elizabeth Frausto.

We introduced you to Frausto last year. She's someone who gets the signature of every Cowboys player during camp. Her annual venture comes with a new helmet, which is eventually bequeathed to her kids and is not for sale. Each helmet has its own theme and this year...the idea is near and dear to Military City, U.S.A.

“Well, this one is technically for this year, and of course it's got our American flag on it, but most of all, it's got all our branches of the military on it,” she said. “I didn't want to forget anyone! I themed this one, Make Football Great Again. It got divided, and to be honest, the last couple of years a lot of people threw tickets away--season ticket holders, it didn't matter what team you were on, but I say this year, time to make football great again.”

She also has a helmet once worn by running back Ezekiel Elliott. She was hoping to get his signature on that bad boy, but she will have to wait a little longer for that.

