Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott leaves game with gruesome right ankle injury; will reportedly undergo surgery Sunday night

Dak Prescott hurt his ankle and was carted off the field in the third quarter.

ARLINGTON, Texas — This story will be continually updated as we get new information.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was carted off the field in the third Quarter of Sunday's game vs. the New York Giants, after suffering a gruesome injury to his right ankle.

Prescott has since been taken to the hospital. ESPN's Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen report Prescott will undergo surgery Sunday night.

After the game, the Cowboys confirmed Prescott suffered a right ankle compound fracture.

Prescott's brother Tad shared this update from the hospital Sunday night (explicit language in the following tweet):

Dak’s brother Tad posts this update: https://t.co/EDDYEqfzKb — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) October 11, 2020

On a 9-yard scramble, Prescott's right ankle got caught under Giants defensive back Logan Ryan during the tackle.

Prescott's foot was pointed in a direction it wasn't supposed to.

Giants offensive coordinator and former Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett was among the first ones to go check on Prescott, along with Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy.

Jason Garrett is next to Mike McCarthy checking on Dak. — Jonah Javad (@JonahJavad) October 11, 2020

Prescott was helped onto the cart as the Cowboys home crowd watched in stunned silence.

As he was carted off, a tearful and emotional Prescott embraced his teammates and waved to the crowd.

Chills. Dak rides off to standing O from Cowboys faithful. @wfaa pic.twitter.com/RD3v6ibmZq — Jonah Javad (@JonahJavad) October 11, 2020

Zeke Elliott throwing up the #4 for Dak Prescott, after he scored a touchdown moments after Prescott's ankle injury.pic.twitter.com/oziiZAnMPR — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) October 11, 2020

Athletes from Dallas and all over soon started wishing Dak well on social media as news of the injury spread.

Damn, I Hate that for #4! 🙏🏽 — Jamal Adams (@Prez) October 11, 2020

Praying for u brotha! God got you @Dak — Kavon Frazier (@Kay_BlackSimba) October 11, 2020

Thoughts and prayers for Dak! 🙏🏻 You’ll come back stronger and better than ever!! — Ben Bishop (@Benbishop30) October 11, 2020

Big time Prayers up man @dak !!!! — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) October 11, 2020

Feel so bad for Dak. Just brutal. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) October 11, 2020

Praying for you @dak 🙏🏾. Keep your head up & keep finding ways to be grateful for the journey. #cowboysnation @dallascowboys pic.twitter.com/0395lKK1gW — D-Ware (@DeMarcusWare) October 11, 2020

STEPHEN JONES JERRY JONES YALL MAKE SURE YALL TAKE CARE OF DAK IF HE CANT PLAY AGAIN — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) October 11, 2020

Praying for u @dak You have overcome all adversity to get this far and u will overcome this as well because you’re a Conqueror! #Truth #CoachPrime — Deion Sanders (@DeionSanders) October 11, 2020

Joining all of our player members in sending prayers for @dak 🙏 pic.twitter.com/XuGJApzzZZ — NFLPA (@NFLPA) October 11, 2020

Prayers up for @dak 🙏🏾 — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) October 11, 2020

Thinking of you @dak — Dirk Nowitzki (@swish41) October 11, 2020

Devastated for @dak - one of the truly great people in the NFL — Troy Aikman (@TroyAikman) October 11, 2020

Sending prayers up @dak. Praying you come back stronger than ever. Stay strong, my man. — Tony Dorsett (@Tony_Dorsett) October 11, 2020