Dallas Cowboys Pro Bowl lineman Tyron Smith out for the season with neck injury

DALLAS — Dallas Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith will miss the remainder of the 2020 NFL season because of a neck injury requiring surgery, head coach Mike McCarthy announced Friday.
Smith is just one of many injuries the Cowboys offensive line is facing, as right tackle La'el Collins is also out with season-ending hip surgery and center Joe Looney will miss multiple weeks with an MCL sprain.
Smith played in the season opener before missing the next two games. He played in Week 4 versus the Cleveland Browns before Friday's announcement.
Smith missed time during the 2018 season because of a neck injury.
He has played his entire career with the Cowboys since the team drafted him with the 9th pick in 2011.