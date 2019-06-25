HAUGHTON, La. — Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott endorses recent comments receiver Amari Cooper made on the quarterback's recent contract negotiations.

Cooper told ESPN's First Take Monday that Prescott deserves to be "paid amongst the highest-paid quarterbacks in the league" due to his taking every rep seriously.

"I may second that," Prescott said at his third annual Dak Prescott ProCamp at Haughton High School. "There's a lot of times, I mean, win, loss or draw, you drew it up, you're out there giving your all. You're trying to get better."

2019 is set to be the final year of Prescott's contract. Through three seasons as the Cowboys' starting quarterback, the 2016 fourth-round pick has compiled a 32-16 record with a 96.0 passer rating. Last season, Prescott led Dallas to an improbable 10-6 record and NFC East title after a 3-5 start along with a Wild Card playoff victory, the first postseason win of his career.

Even though Cooper may want to give Prescott top dollar, the former Mississippi State Bulldog recognizes that a measure of his success is due in part to his supporting cast.

"When it matters the most and you have to go win, you have to make the play, not only myself but my team, we have a lot of guys like that that want that opportunity in their hands," said Prescott. "They want to be able to make that play. They want their number called. So, I mean, I'm just surrounded by honestly a lot of great players. It makes my job easier at these times."

Striving for his desired rate helps Prescott when his teammates are vouching for him to be paid among the highest-paid at his position. The longer the duration of the negotiation, combined with his peers such as Russell Wilson and Carson Wentz getting paid, the greater the contact for Prescott, especially if the season starts and the Cowboys are winning.

