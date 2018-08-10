The Cowboys are in Houston for a primetime matchup with the in-state rival Houston Texans.

Overtime

Houston won the overtime thriller, 19-16 on a Ka'imi Fairbairn field goal with less than two minutes to play in the extra frame.

DeAndre Hopkins delivered the dagger in the form of a leaping catch followed by an unbelievable series of spin moves and broken tackles that put the Texans in field goal range.

4th quarter

The Cowboys' second takeaway of the game came at a great time. Xavier Woods intercepted an errant Deshaun Watson throw in the final seconds of regulation. The Cowboys' ensuing Hail Mary attempt was unsuccessful, sending the game to overtime.

Brett Maher hasn't missed a field goal since his first regular season try as a Cowboy. He nailed a 48-yarder with 5:39 to go in the game to tie it up.

A superhuman effort by Dak Prescott earlier in the drive put the Cowboys in scoring position.

Dak Prescott out here playing superhero.



(via NFL/Sports Illustrated)pic.twitter.com/3qVQXynQ8K — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) October 8, 2018

The Texans were set up with first-and-goal at the 1-yard line following the first-ever pass interference call against Byron Jones. Yet again, they couldn't put it in the end zone. A third goal line stand held the Texans to a three-spot and it was 16-13 Houston.

The #Cowboys defense has been sensational inside the redzone tonight. — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) October 8, 2018

3rd quarter

Stalwart defense at the goal line proves valuable again for Dallas. A second defensive stand inside the five-yard line leaves more Texans points on the board. Houston settled for a field goal with just over five minutes left in the third quarter to tie the game at 13 apiece.

A fumble recovery early in the second half was a momentum-changer for the Cowboys. Houston star wideout DeAndre Hopkins fumbled while trying to fight for a first down on 3rd-and-4. Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis recovered and ran it back to the Texans' 16-yard line.

Five plays later, the Cowboys hit paydirt on a beautifully-designed play that left Allen Hurns wide open in the end zone for his first touchdown as a Cowboy.

2nd quarter

Nearly half of the Cowboys' offensive yards came on a pair of completions to tight ends on the first two drives of the game, and Ezekiel Elliott was held to 29 total yards from scrimmage in the first half. A gamble by the Texans – and a huge stop on fourth down at the goal line right before the half – though, kept the score at 10-6.

Against a very mediocre (at best) #Texans secondary, #Cowboys wide receivers have combined for:



2 receptions, 17 yards — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) October 8, 2018

1st Half Stats#Cowboys ------ #Texans

7 1st Downs 14

2-6 3rd Downs 2-5

158 Total Yards 251

55 Rush Yards 72

103 Pass Yards 179

13:50 TOP 16:10 — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) October 8, 2018

The Texans took a 7-6 lead on a one-yard shovel pass from Deshaun Watson to Keke Coutee that capped a 70-yard drive.

The Cowboys logged a crucial stop deep in their own red zone with just over six minutes left in the first half. The Texans notched their second field goal of the game as a result.

1st quarter

Big completions to tight ends sparked back-to-back field goal drives to start the game for the Cowboys.

A 32-yard completion to Rico Gathers – his first regular season NFL catch – led to a 43-yard Brett Maher field goal on the second drive.

It was a 43-yard completion to Geoff Swaim was the key play on an opening drive that led to a field goal. Maher hit from 27 yards out to give Dallas the lead. A conversion on 3rd-and-10 kept the drive alive early.

The Texans responded by marching 45 yards in 8 plays but missed a 48-yard field goal on their opening possession.

Tweets from WFAA Sports

© 2018 WFAA