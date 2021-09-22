Cowboys LB Keanu Neal added to COVID-19 reserve list

The latest blow to the Dallas defense comes as DE Randy Gregory is expected to make his return after being placed on the list last week.

FRISCO, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys' health woes this season continue as another player was added to the reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday.

Linebacker Keanu Neal, who signed a one-year deal during the offseason, is the latest Cowboy to be placed on the list, and it's unclear how much time he will miss.

The Cowboys take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday, Sept. 27 for the first 2021 regular-season game at AT&T Stadium.

In last Sunday's win against the Los Angeles Chargers, Neal played in 51 snaps and had three tackles.

The Cowboys were without starting defensive end Randy Gregory at Los Angeles after he was added to the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday, Sept. 13. He is expected to return to the team this week.

A week before that for the regular-season opener, Dallas had to play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers without All-Pro guard Zack Martin due to COVID-19. He made his return against the Chargers.