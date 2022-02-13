Cowboys Dak Prescott gifts Super Bowl tickets to San Antonio cancer survivor

Monica Trott received a phone call from Prescott's foundation notifying her the quarterback selected her to attend the big game.

SAN ANTONIO — A local couple will have memories to last a lifetime after attending the Super Bowl game at SoFi Stadium all thanks to Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.

Monica and Michael Trott said their trip to the NFL’s biggest game was a first for them.

“[Michael] has Dak’s number on,” said Monica Trott pointing to her husband’s jersey and noting that he is a Washington Commanders fan.

Even though Prescott and the Cowboys didn’t play, attending Sunday’s Super Bowl was still so special for the couple.

“It’s just been a huge blessing and distraction from all of the scary stuff,” Monica said.

Monica was diagnosed with colon cancer last year. She underwent surgery and twelve rounds of chemo before being declared cancer free in January. The mother of three still has another surgery this upcoming week.

During her battle, she decided to message Prescott on social media and ask the quarterback about his foundation Faith Fight Finish. It’s an organization in memory of Prescott’s mother who died from colon cancer in 2013. Online the foundation says it focuses on three main initiatives: cancer research, mental health & suicide prevention, and bridging the gap between law enforcement and the communities they serve.

To Monica’s surprise, Prescott read the message. The two connected and now he’s the reason she is at the big game.

“He got nominated for the [Walter Payton] Man of the Year award so he had two tickets to give away for the Super Bowl and I got a call from the foundation saying he picked me,” she said.

The couple said they received the call the day they were headed to Houston for Monica's first post chemo scan and called it a bright light after what felt like a dark year. Their message for the NFL player was simple.

“[I’d tell him} I love you and I would give him the biggest hug,” Monica said.

The couple also encouraged those experiencing symptoms to get screened by a doctor as it could save your life.