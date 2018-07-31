After a week at Cowboys Training Camp, we still have no idea who will replace 15-year veteran Jason Witten at tight end.

If Dallas were to begin the season tomorrow, our first guess at starting tight end would be University of Texas product Geoff Swaim. The former seventh round pick has been with the organization since 2015 and is mostly known for his ability to block and make an impact on special teams. He only has nine catches for 94 yards in his NFL career, so don’t expect the second-coming of Jason Witten here.

The tight end position has been extremely valuable for the Cowboys for more than a decade, so it will be interesting to see if offensive coordinator Scott Linehan utilizes different players for different strengths or if a guy like Swaim can burst onto the scene and make an offensive impact. Our very own Joe Reinagel sat down with Swaim for a one-on-one interview and talked about the upcoming season and what he likes to do in his personal time.

