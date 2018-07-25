The Cowboys are officially in Oxnard, California as the team will begin practice on Thursday. Of course, as per tradition, the team’s “State of the Union” press conference will occur Wednesday afternoon with head coach Jason Garrett and owner Jerry Jones taking the stage to answer some questions.

There are tons of storylines entering the 2018 season:

1. National Anthem debate

2. Jason Garrett’s hot seat (also an annual tradition)

3. First year without tight end Jason Witten

4. Dak Prescott taking control of the offense

5. Ezekiel Elliott not worrying about a suspension

6. Who emerges as a viable option at wide receiver

The list goes on and on and we hope to have all angles covered.

The media was able to talk with linebacker Sean Lee and wide receiver Allen Hurns after the team’s arrival on Tuesday and both players expressed excitement entering camp. Hurns says that he’s looking to prove he’s a guy who can stick in the NFL as a top-end wide receiver. Lee mentioned his importance on staying healthy and surprising pundits in 2018.

The NFL is officially back in our lives and we’ll continue to have reports on the Cowboys all week long on KENS 5.

