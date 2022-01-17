Commentary: Dak Prescott takes lion's share of blame for Cowboys' early playoff exit, but he'll be back

Prescott struggled under the bright lights, but Dallas had issues in almost every facet of the game.

DALLAS — Dak Prescott! The $75 Million Dollar Man!

Are Cowboys fans upset with him? Probably. Does he deserve criticism? Yes. It comes with the cash and the position. Did he underperform on Wild Card Sunday? Sure looked like it.

A touchdown and an interception, 254 passing yards completing 53% of his attempts. The conductor of one of the league's most potent offenses this season, Dallas managed just seven points in the first 45 minutes.

San Francisco came to play, the Dallas Cowboys came to practice, and whatever they'd practiced for the final 20 seconds, Prescott and his teammates executed poorly as what seemed like the most promising season in years ended in first-round heartbreak.

But is Dallas going to find someone better than Dak at quarterback at this point? NO. They are not. They're committed.

Prescott was underwhelming against the 49ers, but so was the offensive line. The ‘Dak Attack’ was more like Dak getting attacked, sacked five times by the Niners. Mike McCarthy, anyone? Dallas took 14 penalties for 89 yards.

And where was Zeke? Twelve carries for thirty one yards. And where was Tony Pollard? Four carries for fourteen yards. The NFL playoffs are about running the football, and Dallas had more penalty yards than rushing yards.

Dallas fell behind early, sure, but 13-0 with 10 minutes remaining in the first half isn’t exactly full-blown stress in the pros. Offensive coordinator Kellen Moore is facing questions about play calling as well.

Do you know how often Tom Brady comes along? Joe Montana? John Elway? Terry Bradshaw? Brett Favre? Troy Aikman? Aaron Rodgers? Not very often. Generational professional athletes are just that.

The vast majority of NFL teams, year after year, have starting quarterbacks good enough to win eight or nine games, qualify for the playoffs, and maybe win one post season game. That’s the real deal. The vast majority are not great, and never will be. They’re just guys. The 49ers won the game, and I’d never take Jimmy G over Dak, ever.

Which one of these 2022 free agents would be preferable over Dak?

Ben Roethlisberger

Ryan Fitzpatrick

Andy Dalton

Cam Newton

Tyrod Taylor

Jameis Winston

Jacoby Brissett

Teddy Bridgewater

Marcus Mariota

Mitch Trubisky

Would the Cowboys try to trade Dak at this point? Unlikely. Draft and build around a rookie at arguably the most important position in sports? Even less likely.

Most NFL teams have ‘Kirk Cousins’ as their guy. The NFL is an ‘8-8’ league if you will. Dak Prescott has to be better in the big moments like Sunday's Wild Card game, that’s not debatable. But I’d also argue he's better than that 8-8 guy, had quite the tough time overcoming lots of ineptitude across the Cowboys' board on Sunday.

Only six quarterbacks threw for more yards this season, and only four threw for more touchdowns.

Aaron Rodgers is 38 years old, and has how many Super Bowl titles to his name? That would be exactly ONE, and many consider him the greatest pure passer in the history of the game. Dak Prescott will turn 29 years old this summer. He’s in his prime. There’s still time.

And while we’re on the subject, there’s never any substitute for time more than time itself. Dak Prescott might not be generational, but then again he just might turn out that way when it’s all said and done. There’s always another season, and for him, likely many more barring injury.