'We had him checked out': Coach Mike McCarthy says Dak is ready for home opener

Coach Mike McCarthy says Dak will be ready to play against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers on Sunday.

FRISCO, Texas — It’s going to be a showdown at AT&T stadium: Dak vs Brady.

Coach Mike McCarthy says the Cowboys are ready.

”We are going to do what we need to do to win the game,” said Coach McCarthy, Dallas Cowboys.

Both quarterbacks are working with revamped offensive lines that have suffered injuries.

Dak is without wide receiver Michael Gallup and Brady’s is working with new wide receivers.

Coach McCarthy addressed Dak’s ankle injury on Thursday when he had to leave practice.

Prescott said it was because he was testing out new cleats.

In 2020, Prescott had ankle surgery after breaking it in week 5.

McCarthy says his quarterback will be ready to go for the home opener after going through standard exams and procedures.

”We checked him out and made sure everything was good,” said McCarthy.

Meanwhile, Cowboys fans say they believe this is the year they will finally beat Tom Brady, who is 6-0 against the Cowboys.

Brad Holden shelled out big bucks for this game, which is the hottest ticket in the NFL for any game.

”I mean Tom Brady is coming to town. How you beat a game like that especially us being able to take him down in our stadium is going to be awesome,” said Brad Holden, Cowboys fan.

Coach McCarthy started a new segment called "The General" on Friday mornings where he has his assistant coaches give speeches to motivate the team. The first up was Joe Whitt, defensive passing coordinator.

”Joe crushed it and he definitely raised the bar for the assistants to follow and he had a great message,” said McCarthy.