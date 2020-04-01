FRISCO, Texas — Two people with direct knowledge of the situation tell The Associated Press that the Dallas Cowboys are interviewing Mike McCarthy to be their head coach.

It's the surest sign so far that the franchise is moving on from Jason Garrett. McCarthy was set to visit with Dallas on Saturday.

RELATED: Dale Hansen Unplugged: Jerry Jones is loyal to a fault

RELATED: Dallas Cowboys to move forward without Jason Garrett, ESPN reports

One of the people said the Cowboys haven't felt the urgency to address Garrett's status because his contract expires Jan. 14.

Dallas missed the playoffs for the sixth time in Garrett's nine full seasons.

The Cowboys finished 8-8 in a season that started with high expectations.

This is a developing story and will be updated. For more breaking news coverage, download the all-new WFAA app.

More on WFAA: