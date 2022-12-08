'Tell Jerry Jones to call me.' | Antonio Brown expresses interest in joining Dallas Cowboys

"Tell Jerry Jones to call me," Brown told TMZ Sports in an interview released Saturday morning.

DALLAS — Oh, boy. Here we go.

Hours before the Dallas Cowboys officially start their season on the field in a preseason game against the Denver Broncos, free agent wide receiver Antonio Brown is trying to become a star (pun intended).

In an interview with TMZ Sports, the seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver has expressed interest in joining America's Team.

Browns comments come days after he released a bizarre statement on social media saying his only regret was being unable to watch himself play football.

Brown's last steps on an NFL football field were bizarre, too. He dramatically ripped his Tampa Bay Buccaneers jersey and pads off and left in the middle of a Week 17 matchup against the New York Jets.

Dallas faces questions entering the season regarding their wide receiver depth with injuries to Michael Gallup and James Washington. There have been highlight moments from other wide receivers in camp, however. T.J. Vasher had his moment of fame on social media a few weeks back after making a highlight reel esque one-handed grab.

Still, it goes to say that arguably no other receiver on the Cowboys' roster is as talented on the field as Brown, aside from CeeDee Lamb.

But now with this public callout from Brown – and the Cowboys need in the position that he plays – you have to question if the Cowboys will bite.

Dallas trying to improve its pass catchers would not be surprising. Signing Brown with his recent history ... that's another story. That would definitely turn some heads.