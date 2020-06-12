Texans drop to 4-8 with 26-20 loss to Colts at NRG

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans' two-game winning stream came to an end Sunday with a 26-20 loss to their division-rival Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium.
The Texans had a chance to take the lead with about 90 seconds left when they had second down from the Indy 2. Deshaun Watson fumbled a low snap and Anthony Walker pounced on it to seal the win.
Houston was coming off back-to-back wins over New England and Detroit. Indy lost last Sunday to Tennessee.
Below are game highlights.
First half
Indianapolis got on the board first with a Phillip Rivers 21-yard TD pass to TY Hilton on the opening drive. 7-0 Colts.
Houston came right back with as Deshaun Watson took it in himself from 11 yards out. 7-7.
Before the Texans first touchdown, Watson showed his unbelievable escape ability on this pass to Keke Coutee.
With the Colts leading 14-10, Phillip Rivers gave the Colts a two-score lead with this pass to Jonathan Taylor good for 39 yards and the score. At that point, it was 21-10 Colts.
For Houston's JJ Watt, it's another day of rewriting the record books.
Houston closed the gap with this David Johnson run. 21-17 Colts.
The teams closed out the first half by trading field goals. Colts led at the break, 24-20.
Second half
The Texans came into the game light at wide receiver. In the second half, we learned the team got a little lighter as Brandin Cooks was being evaluated for a concussion.
There had been no scoring in the second half until midway through, when Watson was sacked in Houston's end zone for a safety. 26-20 Indy.
With the Texans just a couple yards from tying it and taking the lead with an extra point, this happened. And the Colts won, 26-20.