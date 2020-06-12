x
Texans drop to 4-8 with 26-20 loss to Colts at NRG

Houston was driving late for what may have been a winning score when a turnover ended hopes of a comeback.
Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) runs against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans' two-game winning stream came to an end Sunday with a 26-20 loss to their division-rival Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium. 

The Texans had a chance to take the lead with about 90 seconds left when they had second down from the Indy 2. Deshaun Watson fumbled a low snap and Anthony Walker pounced on it to seal the win. 

Houston was coming off back-to-back wins over New England and Detroit. Indy lost last Sunday to Tennessee.

Below are game highlights.

First half 

Indianapolis got on the board first with a Phillip Rivers 21-yard TD pass to TY Hilton on the opening drive.  7-0 Colts.

Houston came right back with as Deshaun Watson took it in himself from 11 yards out. 7-7. 

Before the Texans first touchdown, Watson showed his unbelievable escape ability on this pass to Keke Coutee.

With the Colts leading 14-10, Phillip Rivers gave the Colts a two-score lead with this pass to Jonathan Taylor good for 39 yards and the score. At that point, it was 21-10 Colts.

For Houston's JJ Watt, it's another day of rewriting the record books.

Houston closed the gap with this David Johnson run. 21-17 Colts.

The teams closed out the first half by trading field goals. Colts led at the break, 24-20.

Second half

The Texans came into the game light at wide receiver. In the second half, we learned the team got a little lighter as Brandin Cooks was being evaluated for a concussion.

There had been no scoring in the second half until midway through, when Watson was sacked in Houston's end zone for a safety. 26-20 Indy.

With the Texans just a couple yards from tying it and taking the lead with an extra point, this happened. And the Colts won, 26-20.

