'Unbelievable! What a season!' Jim Donovan's must-see reaction when the Cleveland Browns made the playoffs

CLEVELAND — The Browns are labeling it as: “The Jim Donovan radio call we’ve all been waiting for.”
It’s definitely a moment Browns fans won’t soon forget.
“12,000 are going crazy inside FirstEnergy Stadium, and wherever you are this is starting to become very, very real that the Browns are going to go to the playoffs,” Donovan said while describing the game’s final seconds Sunday. “They’re in victory formation, and Baker Mayfield takes a knee. The clock will wind down. An amazing story! The Browns will get their 11th win of the year! They’ll go to 11-5 and they’re going to the playoffs! Unbelievable! What a season!”
The 2:19 video, which shows Donovan inside the radio booth, ends with him declaring, “The only thing that’s missing [is] all of you.”
Donovan's call has received more than 10,000 Facebook reactions and nearly 6,000 shares as of 8 a.m. Monday.
So what's next? The Browns head to Pittsburgh to face the Steelers in the Wild Card round on Sunday Night Football, which will air on Channel 3.
