'Unbelievable! What a season!' Jim Donovan's must-see reaction when the Cleveland Browns made the playoffs

“12,000 are going crazy inside FirstEnergy Stadium, and wherever you are this is starting to become very, very real that the Browns are going to go to the playoffs,” Donovan said while describing the game’s final seconds Sunday. “They’re in victory formation, and Baker Mayfield takes a knee. The clock will wind down. An amazing story! The Browns will get their 11th win of the year! They’ll go to 11-5 and they’re going to the playoffs! Unbelievable! What a season!”