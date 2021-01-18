Chargers hire Rams DC Brandon Staley as head coach

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers have hired Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley to become the team's head coach.
The Chargers made the decision Sunday after having a second interview with Staley.
The interview was held a day after the Rams were eliminated from the playoffs with a 32-18 loss to the Green Bay Packers.
The 38-year old Staley was in demand with interviews also scheduled with the Houston Texans and Philadelphia Eagles.
Staley has been an NFL assistant for only four years.
He joined the Rams this past season after being a linebackers coach with the Chicago Bears and Denver Broncos.