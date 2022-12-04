Cam Newton says women 'don't know how to allow a man to lead'

Former Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is facing backlash after he made disparaging remarks about women over the weekend.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Former Panthers quarterback Cam Newton's name is trending on social media, but it's not because the former NFL MVP signed with a new team.

Instead, it's for comments he made about women this weekend. Newton appeared on the "Million Dollaz Worth of Game" podcast Sunday, sharing his opinion about how women should handle themselves in a relationship.

Newton started by discussing his parents' marriage, calling his upbringing a "three-parent household," with his father, mother and grandmother.

"And I knew what a woman was. Not a bad (expletive)," Newton said.

The Panthers legend added that a "bad (expletive) was a woman who "looked the part" but didn't "act the part." Newton tried to clarify his use of the term, but only dug the hole deeper.

"A woman for me is handling your own but knowing how to cater to a man's needs," he said. "I think a lot of times when you get that aesthetic of like, 'I'm a boss (expletive), I'm a this, I'm a that,' no baby. But you can't cook. You don't know when to be quiet. You don't know how to allow a man to lead."

Newton's comments spread quickly on social media and he was criticized for his view.

Sounds like it’s my turn to sound off about men who “can’t pass” or “win a super bowl”. https://t.co/7rvuptKhWF — Tabitha Lipkin (@TabithaLipkin) April 11, 2022

The same man who laughed at a female reporter for a valid question said something misogynistic? I, for one, am shocked https://t.co/Ab88qc9M9Q — Alexa Ross (@AlexaRossTV) April 11, 2022

In 2017, Newton lost an endorsement over a comment he made to former Charlotte Observer reporter Jourdan Rodrigue. During a news conference, Newton said it was "funny to hear a female talk about routes," when asked a question. Newton was also criticized for calling a female reporter "sweetheart" in 2012.

Newton remains a free agent after rejoining the Panthers midway through the 2021-22 season. In March, ESPN insider Adam Schefter reported that Newton had interest from multiple teams, but said he was waiting for the "best fit" before signing.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts