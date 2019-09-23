GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - After tweeting that he wouldn't play in the NFL, Antonio Brown announced on social media that he's re-enrolling at Central Michigan University.

On his Instagram story, Brown posted a picture of his classes for the fall 2019-2020 semester with the message "Back to school @cmuathletics."

WZZM 13 / Antonio Brown, Instagram

His classes are all online classes and include management, English, religion and sociology courses.

Brown was released by the New England Patriots on Sept. 20 after just one game and less than two weeks with the team. Previously, he was released by the Oakland Raiders on Sept. 7.

On Sept. 22, Brown tweeted he wouldn't be playing in the NFL anymore, saying that "owners can cancel deals do whatever they want at anytime."

Brown has also been accused of rape and sexual assault by Britney Taylor, his former trainer who he met at CMU. He was also accused of exposing himself to an artist he hired to paint a mural at his home. He had denied both allegations.

Other headlines from 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.