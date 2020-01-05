SAN ANTONIO — On the last day of the NFL Draft, Alton Robinson got the call.

"They told me I was going to be a Seahawk and it was just a surreal moment. It was like a dream come true," Robinson said during a Zoom interview.

The feeling was mutual for Seattle and head coach Pete Carroll, who saw Alton Robinson on the board in the 5th round.

"I'm really fired up we were able to get Alton where we got him because he's got the ability and the production like guys who got picked quite a bit higher," Super Bowl-winning coach Carroll said. "So, we were fortunate to get that done."

The Seahawks are getting someone who moves well on and off the field.

"The biggest thing honestly, I learned a lot about myself," Robinson said reflecting on his journey.

RELATED: Judson grad Alton Robinson selected by Seahawks in fifth round of NFL Draft

In the past five years, the Judson product has gone from Texas to Oklahoma to upstate New York and now is heading to the opposite coast in the Pacific Northwest.

He is not mad about it.

"It's crazy because I always wanted to travel, so it was a little different avenue because if it were up to me I would have stayed in Texas, but God had something else in store for me and it was a blessing to say the least," Robinson said.

The defensive end trained in Seattle earlier this year, so everything won't be new.

"Something to be said about two Judson players on the same team. I don't think it will be the same," Robinson said, laughing.

Not everyone will be a new face when Robinson arrives to Seattle. Fellow Rocket Tre Flowers is entering his third season with the team.

"I think when you're going to a situation that's not completely foreign to you as far as you know somebody there, I think that makes a lot of the learning curve a lot easier," Robinson said.

Flowers was a senior at Judson High School when Robinson was just a freshman.

This helps him remember where he came from.

The bridge between his dream and reality.

"To think back on all those times I was going to Judson at 6 a.m. starting my practices...it's crazy to think all those times were so long ago, but not that long ago and now, I'm here."

