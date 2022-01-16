Mom of 2 NFL stars makes cross-country trip to see both playoff games

One of Donna Kelce's sons plays for the Philadelphia Eagles, while the other plays for the Kansas City Chiefs.

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — When you've got more than one kid in sports, it can be difficult to make it to all of their games. It's even more difficult when those kids are in the NFL.

Donna Kelce went on a cross-country mission Sunday to see both her sons – Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce – in the playoffs. The first game on Donna’s roster didn’t go so well; the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Eagles 31-15.

Donna met some challenges of her own. In a text exchange shared via Twitter by the NFL, she said she had to take a ride on a rickshaw before catching her Uber to the airport… and it rained. Not to be discouraged, she boarded a plane to from Tampa to Kansas City.

DONNA KELCE UPDATE:



One game down, one to go. Headed to the airport! pic.twitter.com/5wUS3vVD9B — NFL (@NFL) January 16, 2022

Trying to ward off more transportation difficulties for Donna, the NFL asked for a police escort from Kansas City and its mayor, Quinton Lucas. Lucas was more than happy to help, instead offering to pick Donna up from the airport himself: “I ride with (Kansas City Police) to games (and everywhere). I’m happy to swing by the airport to pick up Mama Kelce. We need her in the house!”

By 10 p.m. Eastern, Donna was out of the airport and in a car, headed for the Chiefs’ wild-card playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. “In the car on the way to the stadium!” she told the NFL.

In the end, Donna Kelce made it in the fourth quarter. "One amazing mom," the NFL wrote.