New Mexico defeats UTSA 23-20 in New Mexico Bowl

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- Richard McQuarley ran for two short touchdowns and New Mexico posted its second bowl victory in a half-century, topping the University of Texas at San Antonio 23-20 Saturday in the New Mexico Bowl.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- Richard McQuarley ran for two short touchdowns and New Mexico posted its second bowl victory in a half-century, topping the University of Texas at San Antonio 23-20 Saturday in the New Mexico Bowl.

The Lobos' only bowl win since taking the 1961 Aviation Bowl had been a 2007 victory over Nevada in the New Mexico Bowl.

The Lobos (9-4) gave coach Bob Davie his first bowl win — he lost three times at Notre Dame and also last year with New Mexico in this bowl.

Jarveon Williams ran for 125 yards for the Roadrunners (6-7), who lost in their first bowl appearance in the program's six-year history.

Lamar Jordan rushed for 81 yards and threw a 34-yard pass to Dameon Gamblin that set up McQuarley's 1-yard burst for a 23-13 lead with 2:22 left.

Dalton Sturm threw two TD passes for UTSA, including a 4-yard toss to JaBryce Taylor with 25 seconds remaining. The Roadrunners failed to recover an onside kick.

Six Lobos combined for 219 yards rushing. New Mexico was able to keep UTSA's big-play receivers mostly in check amid windy conditions.

THE TURNING POINT

The Lobos' fourth-quarter drive to a touchdown took more than seven minutes off the clock in a game that saw few passes.

THE TAKEAWAY

The Lobos bounced back from a loss to Arizona in the New Mexico Bowl last year.

UP NEXT

New Mexico: The Lobos will try to capture their first Mountain West championship next year. Davie said a bowl win was key to taking Lobos recruiting to the next level.