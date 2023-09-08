Two years after the team was sent home due to a positive COVID test, the Needville Little League team is heading to the World Series.

NEEDVILLE, Texas — Needville (Texas East) defeated Ascension Parish (Louisiana) 5-3 on Tuesday in the Little League Baseball Southwest Region Tournament championship game in Waco.

With the win, Needville advances to the Little League World Series, which will be held Aug. 16 through 27 in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Needville's first game in Williamsport will be on Aug. 16 against the Mid-Atlantic representative. That region's tournament, which includes teams from Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania and Washington D.C., has its final on Friday.

Needville reached the Southwest Regional in Waco two years ago but was sent home after a positive COVID-19 test.

There’s a send-off pep rally for the team Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at Harvest Park in Needville.