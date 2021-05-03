Watch Live: LSU releases 'brutally honest' report on handling of sexual misconduct

"It will be hard to hear and even harder to read, but if we are to fix our future, we must first face our past," interim LSU President Thomas Galligan said.

BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana State University plans to release a long-awaited report detailing how the university has handled complaints of sexual misconduct and domestic violence on campus.

The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reports that the report will be released at 10 a.m. Friday, during LSU's board of supervisors meeting.

The newspaper reports that the meeting will be livestreamed online, and LSU will post the report online as soon as it is available.

"I want you to know in advance of today’s Board meeting that this report shines light on some very serious issues with how the university has handled these cases," interim LSU President Thomas Galligan said. " It will be hard to hear and even harder to read, but if we are to fix our future, we must first face our past."

The report was produced by the law firm Husch Blackwell.

